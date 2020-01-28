A Cathay Dragon aircraft taxis to the gate at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Roy Issa
Cathay Dragon offers 11 months’ unpaid leave, Cathay Pacific shelves cabin crew ‘extra pay’ as cost-savings plan kicks in
- Offer of up to 11 months’ unpaid leave for cabin crew more popular than expected, union official says
- Move comes with company set to reduce number of seats for sale in coming year
Topic | Cathay Dragon
