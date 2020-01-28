A Cathay Dragon aircraft taxis to the gate at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Dragon offers 11 months’ unpaid leave, Cathay Pacific shelves cabin crew ‘extra pay’ as cost-savings plan kicks in

  • Offer of up to 11 months’ unpaid leave for cabin crew more popular than expected, union official says
  • Move comes with company set to reduce number of seats for sale in coming year
Topic |   Cathay Dragon
Danny Lee
Updated: 7:42am, 28 Jan, 2020

Danny joined the Post in 2013 as an intern before becoming a reporter on the City desk. He is an expert on aviation.