Masked passengers at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: AP
China coronavirus: Hong Kong officials proposed stopping mainland passengers from transiting through airport, sources say
- But because of strong resistance from the aviation industry, discussions led by the Transport and Housing Bureau are at a standstill, sources say
- Two sources also said local airlines were approached to ‘substantially’ slash the number of mainland flights
