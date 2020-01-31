Hong Kong Airlines employed 3,481 people as of January 1, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Airlines to cut hundreds of jobs as its finances worsen amid coronavirus outbreak
- City’s third biggest carrier is facing fresh financial crisis as its expected income from air tickets has reduced drastically due to cancellation of flights to mainland China
- The airline has been walking a financial tightrope for more than a year amid anti-government protests and the coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong Airlines employed 3,481 people as of January 1, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong