Cathay Pacific cabin crew have put pressure on the airline to suspend flights to mainland China following the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific faces pressure to suspend mainland China flights, following action from the US, Singapore and Australia
- Hong Kong’s flagship airline runs three flights each a day to Beijing and Shanghai but crew have warned they may strike if these flights are not grounded
- Most major airlines – including all North American carriers – have suspended their flights to mainland China until at least the end of February
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
