The closure of cross-border service amid attempts to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus is expected to deal a major blow to MTR revenue in the year ahead. Photo: Winson Wong
Embattled MTR can expect massive blow to revenue amid coronavirus with closure of cross-border services, analysts say
- Amid coronavirus-related shutdowns, rail service is losing more than 9 million customers a month
- Industry observers envision cross-border services shuttered for six months, though late-year bounceback possible
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
The closure of cross-border service amid attempts to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus is expected to deal a major blow to MTR revenue in the year ahead. Photo: Winson Wong