An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: American Airlines pulls plug on flights to Hong Kong from Dallas, Los Angeles through February 20 ‘due to demand’
- The airline had earlier halted flights between the US and mainland China, a ban that is to last until March 27
- The move follows the US State Department issuing travel advisory urging people to avoid travel to China
