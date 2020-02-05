Cathay Pacific has asked its employees to take unpaid leave to help the company. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific asks all 27,000 employees to take turns on three weeks unpaid leave
- Airline struggling in face of deadly virus has already announced cuts to its flying schedule
- CEO says situation faced by Cathay ‘just as grave’ as 2009 global financial crisis
