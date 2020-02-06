Pilots sit inside the cockpit of a China Eastern aircraft, one of the few mainland carriers to have not made unpaid leave mandatory for foreign pilots. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: China Southern, Hainan Airlines among crisis-struck mainland carriers to put all foreign pilots on unpaid leave
- Lured by generous compensation, many foreign pilots now considering their options amid unfolding coronavirus crisis
- Mainland airlines have seen flights slashed across the board since start of coronavirus crisis
Topic | China Southern Airlines
Pilots sit inside the cockpit of a China Eastern aircraft, one of the few mainland carriers to have not made unpaid leave mandatory for foreign pilots. Photo: DPA