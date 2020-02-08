Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon together will cut 783 flights per week in February and 835 per week in March amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific group has cancelled more than half of its flights for next two months amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon together will cut 783 flights per week in February and 835 per week in March
  • But the group is expanding its services to New York and Vancouver
Updated: 6:22pm, 8 Feb, 2020

