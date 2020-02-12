The normally bustling Causeway Bay is now a ghost town with only a few people on the streets. Photo: Sun Yeung
Uber and taxi sector among businesses struggling in Hong Kong as people stay off the streets over coronavirus fears

  • Driver earnings halved over past two weeks, with Hong Kong Island the worst hit as firms allow employees to work from home and fewer eat out
  • Taxi union chairman appeals to government to ramp up mask supply to restore confidence, as well as provide aid for industry
Updated: 11:28am, 12 Feb, 2020

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.

Uber