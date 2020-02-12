The normally bustling Causeway Bay is now a ghost town with only a few people on the streets. Photo: Sun Yeung
Uber and taxi sector among businesses struggling in Hong Kong as people stay off the streets over coronavirus fears
- Driver earnings halved over past two weeks, with Hong Kong Island the worst hit as firms allow employees to work from home and fewer eat out
- Taxi union chairman appeals to government to ramp up mask supply to restore confidence, as well as provide aid for industry
Topic | Uber
