The Tuen Ma line phase 1 will connect Wu Kai Sha (north of Che Kung Temple) to Kai Tak through Tai Wai, Hin Keng and Diamond Hill. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation launches most expensive rail line ever (but don’t all rush at once)

  • Amid coronavirus fears, rail enthusiasts urged not to pack the station for inaugural service on first phase of Sha Tin-Central link
  • First train from Kai Tak to Wu Kai Sha will set off at 5.45am on Valentine’s Day
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:36pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Tuen Ma line phase 1 will connect Wu Kai Sha (north of Che Kung Temple) to Kai Tak through Tai Wai, Hin Keng and Diamond Hill. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories