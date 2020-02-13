The Deck is one of three lounges that will close. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific to close three premium airport lounges in Hong Kong as outbreak wreaks havoc on travel

  • The Bridge and Deck business-class lounges along with the first-class Pier will be closed ‘until further notice’ from Monday
  • Carrier has already slashed 30 per cent of its flights worldwide in response to the collapse in air travel
Danny Lee
Updated: 12:00am, 14 Feb, 2020

Danny joined the Post in 2013 as an intern before becoming a reporter on the City desk. He is an expert on aviation.

