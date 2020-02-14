Train fans charge into the newly opened Kai Tak station on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Cheers amid the coronavirus gloom: Hong Kong train fans flock to phase-one opening of MTR Corporation’s Sha Tin-Central link

  • Some queued from 11pm the day before, while others popped champagne at inaugural service on Tuen Ma line phase 1
  • Rail operator gives out chocolates at historic Valentine’s Day event
Brian Wong
Updated: 10:06am, 14 Feb, 2020

Hong Kong MTR