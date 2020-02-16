Hong Kong International Airport handled 5.7 million passengers in January 2020, down 11.7 per cent year on year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport suffers worst January in five years as officials blame protests and deadly bug for poor traffic

  • In January, 5.7 million passengers passed through airport, down 11.7 per year on year, while the amount of cargo handled fell by 10.4 per cent
  • It handled about 60 per cent fewer passenger flights this weekend, while experts say the road to recovery will be longer than that during Sars
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong International Airport handled 5.7 million passengers in January 2020, down 11.7 per cent year on year. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Danny Lee

Danny Lee

Danny joined the Post in 2013 as an intern before becoming a reporter on the City desk. He is an expert on aviation.

Coronavirus outbreak