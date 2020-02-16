Hong Kong International Airport handled 5.7 million passengers in January 2020, down 11.7 per cent year on year. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport suffers worst January in five years as officials blame protests and deadly bug for poor traffic
- In January, 5.7 million passengers passed through airport, down 11.7 per year on year, while the amount of cargo handled fell by 10.4 per cent
- It handled about 60 per cent fewer passenger flights this weekend, while experts say the road to recovery will be longer than that during Sars
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong International Airport handled 5.7 million passengers in January 2020, down 11.7 per cent year on year. Photo: Felix Wong