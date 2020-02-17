An aerial view of Lung Shan Tunnel at Fanling Highway. The 4.8km Lung Shan Tunnel, the longest road tunnel in Hong Kong, is one of two tunnels of the Heung Yuen Wai Highway. Photo: Martin Chan
Will Hong Kong’s ongoing major infrastructure projects cater to people’s needs?
- Four major ongoing projects are – Sha Tin-Central rail link, Liantang-Heung Yuen Wai checkpoint, Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin tunnel, and Central Kowloon Route
- Commuter concern group spokesperson Quentin Cheng says government should redevelop old towns so people do not have to go to Kowloon or Central for work
Infrastructure
