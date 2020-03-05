Anti-government protesters began targeting the MTR last August. Photo: Winson Wong
Profits slump at Hong Kong’s protest-hit rail giant MTR Corporation with recurrent business plunging 44.8 per cent to HK$4.98 billion
- It was the sharpest decline in percentage terms since the government-controlled corporation went public in 2000
- Firm warns of more bad news this year, with the damaging legacy of protests and the unfolding coronavirus outbreak likely to result in another big hit
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
