The watchdog says parts of flyovers left unfinished gave the impression that authorities were not being proactive. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong government slammed by watchdog over incomplete flyover sections
- Ombudsman’s investigation reveals that up to 29 sections or stub ends remain on 13 sites on flyovers for periods ranging from 12 to 39 years
- Watchdog says these give the impression the government has not taken proactive steps in planning and developing them
Topic | Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
The watchdog says parts of flyovers left unfinished gave the impression that authorities were not being proactive. Photo: Handout