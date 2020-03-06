The virus is battering the airline industry with airports such as Haneda in Tokyo suffering drops in passenger numbers. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus could cost airlines US$113 billion in lost revenue, International Air Transport Association warns

  • World’s carriers stand to lose US$63 billion even if there is a sharp downturn in Covid-19 cases in affected jurisdictions, the analysis predicts
  • Governments need to intervene to save air travel industry in ‘extraordinary times’, IATA chief says
