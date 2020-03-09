Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong motorcyclist killed in North Point road accident

  • 60-year-old man was driving along Tin Hau Temple Road, when it crashed into a kerb and fell onto floor near Braemar Hill fire station around 9.30am
  • The biker, who had a history of cardiac problems, was later certified dead at Ruttonjee Hospital, as officers believed he had passed out before the crash
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:54pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
