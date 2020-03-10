Analysts who spoke to the Post predicted Cathay Pacific will register a sharp downturn from the HK$2.6 billion profit it logged in the second half of 2018. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific to count the cost of Hong Kong unrest, as analysts predict losses for protest period
- While the embattled airline is expected to register a full-year profit, industry analysts think it could be halved from 2018
- The carrier was setting record passenger numbers through July, before protests reversed those gains in the second half
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Analysts who spoke to the Post predicted Cathay Pacific will register a sharp downturn from the HK$2.6 billion profit it logged in the second half of 2018. Photo: Reuters