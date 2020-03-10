Airlines will be able to make cuts to their summer schedules after the Civil Aviation Department’s decision. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong aviation authorities relax slot rules so airlines no longer have to ‘use it or lose it’, paving way for further cuts in flight schedules
- Civil Aviation Department extends previous measures to take in summer season
- International Air Transport Association welcomes move it says will give airlines ‘greater flexibility’ in challenging times
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Airlines will be able to make cuts to their summer schedules after the Civil Aviation Department’s decision. Photo: Sam Tsang