Cathay Pacific’s performance in the second half of 2019 came as a surprise as most analysts had expected the airline to make a loss. Photo: Edward Wong
Cathay Pacific posts surprise HK$344 million profit despite chaos caused by anti-government protests
- Airline made full-year profit of HK$1.7 billion in 2019 but has warned there will be substantial losses for six months to June this year
- Revenue falls just shy of HK$107 billion target
Topic | Cathay Pacific
