Cracks on the line have led to the slow running of trains on part of the West Rail line. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong MTR delays after discovery of ‘broken rail’ near East Tsim Sha Tsui

  • Cracks found on railway leaves passengers facing rush-hour delays between Austin and East Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Days after damning report into last year’s serious derailment, MTR Corporation apologises for inconvenience caused by latest incident
Updated: 5:29pm, 12 Mar, 2020

