Hong Kong International Airport recorded its third worst month ever, in February 2020, since its opening in 1998, amid the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport records its third worst month ever amid travel restrictions in February
- Year-on-year air traffic in February falls 68 per cent amid travel restrictions to curb the spread of virus
- The record was beaten only during the Sars outbreak in 2003
