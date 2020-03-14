Hong Kong International Airport recorded its third worst month ever, in February 2020, since its opening in 1998, amid the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport records its third worst month ever amid travel restrictions in February

  • Year-on-year air traffic in February falls 68 per cent amid travel restrictions to curb the spread of virus
  • The record was beaten only during the Sars outbreak in 2003
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 5:08pm, 14 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong International Airport recorded its third worst month ever, in February 2020, since its opening in 1998, amid the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE