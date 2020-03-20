HK Express will stop all flights from March 23. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong airline suspends all flight operations for five weeks amid poor demand and sweeping travel restrictions
- HK Express, which will stop flights from March 23, is the first airline in Hong Kong to shutdown commercial flight operations amid the public health crisis
- The low-cost airline has cancelled about 2,000 flight sectors, covering 23 out of 25 routes across Asia since the pandemic started
