Alexandre de Juniac, the head of the International Air Transport Association. Photo: Reuters
Curb on executive pay and bonuses would be fair, says head of global aviation body as airlines seek billions in bailouts amid coronavirus shutdown
- Alexandre de Juniac, the International Air Transport Association chief, admits governments are right to rein in bonuses, buy-backs and executive pay
- But he warns help is needed urgently, saying: ‘We are running out of cash. Every day we are bleeding.’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
