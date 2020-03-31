Struck by a truck, an elderly Hongkonger was pronounced dead at Kwun Tong’s United Christian Hospital a little before 9am on March 31. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

Elderly Hong Kong woman struck and killed by truck marks second fatal collision near Lam Tin shopping centre in two months

  • The woman, believed aged 70 to 80 years, was only a short distance from the pedestrian crossing when she stepped off the curb, police say
  • A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck just 100 metres from Tuesday’s incident in late January
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:06pm, 31 Mar, 2020

Struck by a truck, an elderly Hongkonger was pronounced dead at Kwun Tong’s United Christian Hospital a little before 9am on March 31. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE