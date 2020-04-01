The world’s airlines, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, are expected to burn through a combined US$61 billion in the next three months. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: as Covid-19 crisis deepens, recovery hopes of battered Hong Kong, global airlines vanish over horizon
- ‘Airlines are quickly running out of cash. It is a matter of survival,’ global airline body CEO says, predicting US$61 billion will be burned through in three months
- Hopes hinge to a large degree on how quickly Chinese air sector can bounce back from pandemic crisis
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
