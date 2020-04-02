Many taxiways at Hong Kong International Airport are being used to hold grounded planes. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: as Covid-19 batters travel, Hong Kong International Airport to close one runway

  • Airport Authority says north runway will cease operations for regular maintenance and construction work from April 8, ‘until further notice’
  • The small number of passenger flights still operating have been consolidated into the main terminal
Danny Lee
Updated: 8:20pm, 2 Apr, 2020

