Traffic across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge plummeted in February following the implementation of tough new quarantine restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: traffic figures for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge tumble dramatically amid Covid-19 border control measures
- The number of passengers dropped 90 per cent in February, the lowest usage since the highly touted bridge opened for business in October 2018
- Transport bureau separately reveals recurrent expenditures for the bridge’s Hong Kong section stand at HK$337.8 million for 2019/20
