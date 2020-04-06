The departure hall at Hong Kong International Airport sits empty in late March. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: as Hong Kong’s passenger numbers bottom out, daily departures can fit on one plane
- As of April 2, the effective average passenger load on flights leaving the city stood at 2.7 per cent
- With demand essentially non-existent, carriers around the globe are increasingly using passenger planes to fly cargo instead
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
