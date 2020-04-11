The taxi trade is one of the most obvious economic casualties on Hong Kong’s streets during the health crisis. Photo: Robert Ng
Rough ride for Hong Kong cabbies: incomes shrink as passengers stay home to avoid coronavirus

  • Afraid of being infected by strangers, several cabbies stop driving
  • Night-time shock for driver robbed of HK$500 and injured by rider with a knife
Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Apr, 2020

