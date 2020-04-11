The government and rail operator MTR Corporation will share the financial burden of the scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong commuters to get subsidy boost after government lowers threshold as part of coronavirus relief scheme

  • Transport minister Frank Chan says monthly average subsidy amount per person could increase from around HK$75 to HK$99.9
  • Under first year of the scheme 2.2 million people benefited from the subsidy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 2:09pm, 11 Apr, 2020

The government and rail operator MTR Corporation will share the financial burden of the scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE