Hactl’s SuperTerminal One. Hong Kong’s main cargo terminal is operating at ‘close to peak’ level, with every plane fully loaded. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Transport

Only bright spot at Hong Kong airport: cargo terminal buzzing, thanks to spike in demand for medical supplies worldwide

  • Cargo usually sent by passenger planes now being diverted to freighter aircraft
  • Main cargo terminal operating at ‘close to peak’ level, with every plane fully loaded
Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:11am, 13 Apr, 2020

Hactl’s SuperTerminal One. Hong Kong’s main cargo terminal is operating at ‘close to peak’ level, with every plane fully loaded. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE