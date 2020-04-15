People leave after being tested for the coronavirus at Asia-World Expo in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s screening regime for airport arrivals holds lessons for travel industry in post-pandemic world

  • City has one of the most comprehensive testing procedures for Covid-19 in place at converted expo site
  • Programme is being closely watched as the airline industry’s body prepares to hold a summit with health officials in the coming weeks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 8:10pm, 15 Apr, 2020

People leave after being tested for the coronavirus at Asia-World Expo in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE