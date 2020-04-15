An elderly man struck by a minivan in Happy Valley on Wednesday died little more than two hours later at Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
Elderly Hong Kong man struck, killed while crossing road in front of Happy Valley police station
- While the driver was travelling under the speed limit, a police source said it was believed he was ‘not paying attention’ to the road
- The 89-year-old’s death at Ruttonjee Hospital was the third traffic fatality of the past week
