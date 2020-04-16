Cathay Pacific said it carried just 311,128 passengers in March, down from 4.32 million in the same month last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific exploring all options to ensure survival and says recovery ‘impossible to predict’
- Airline says preserving cash and cutting spending are biggest priorities
- Average daily passenger numbers expected to remain below 1,000 throughout April
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific said it carried just 311,128 passengers in March, down from 4.32 million in the same month last year. Photo: Winson Wong