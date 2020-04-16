Cathay Pacific said it carried just 311,128 passengers in March, down from 4.32 million in the same month last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific exploring all options to ensure survival and says recovery ‘impossible to predict’

  • Airline says preserving cash and cutting spending are biggest priorities
  • Average daily passenger numbers expected to remain below 1,000 throughout April
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:55pm, 16 Apr, 2020

Cathay Pacific said it carried just 311,128 passengers in March, down from 4.32 million in the same month last year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE