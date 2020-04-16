MTR management staff James Chow (left) and Sammy Wong at a press briefing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation seeks to allay fears of congestion over shorter train models to replace existing versions for Sha Tin-Central link
- Operator says move by middle of the year is to adapt to platform designs along section of costly rail link when it becomes fully functional in 2022
- All existing 12-car trains for the East Rail line will be replaced with nine-car versions
