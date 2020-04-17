The minibus rammed into the truck as they approached the junction with Choi Shek Lane. Photo: Facebook
Six hurt as Hong Kong minibus smashes into truck in Kowloon Bay
- The bus’ left side was dented, meaning passengers had to get off via the rear emergency exit
- Part of the Yau Tong-bound lanes of Kwun Tong Road were closed to traffic, causing congestion
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
