A Cathay Pacific employee stands near the check-in desks at a virtually deserted Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific looks to increase passenger flights in late June if coronavirus travel restrictions are eased

  • Carrier targets return of daily services to major Asian cities and more frequent long-haul services
  • Airline to monitor global situation and adjustments may be made ‘as necessary’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Danny Lee
Updated: 2:24pm, 28 Apr, 2020

