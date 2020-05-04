The construction site of the troubled Hung Hom MTR station of the Sha Tin to Central rail link. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong MTR shoddy-work scandal: Hung Hom station site safe, no need for demolition, inquiry panel says

  • MTR Corp management, main contractor and whistle-blower lambasted, source says
  • City leader Carrie Lam and Executive Council to decide this month on panel’s findings
Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:10am, 4 May, 2020

