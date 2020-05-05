Passenger volumes at Hong Kong International Airport fell by an estimated 99.5 per cent year on year in April amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Aviation body calls for more government support as Asia-Pacific airports face uphill struggle in second quarter amid Covid-19

  • Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific revises revenue loss facing airports in the region to US$29.4 billion in 2020
  • Governments need to do more to support airports at the ‘most critical stage of the year’, ACI Asia-Pacific director general Stefano Baronci says
Danny Lee
Updated: 6:38pm, 5 May, 2020

