Cathay Pacific has hinted at further job losses as part of its ‘structural change’ review. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: struggling Cathay Pacific hints at further job losses with pilots now in the firing line

  • In midst of ‘structural change’ review airline had said nothing was off the table
  • Senior manager apologises for ‘rumour and uncertainty’ caused by lack of detail
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 10:43am, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific has hinted at further job losses as part of its ‘structural change’ review. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE