Aerial view of the Hung Hom MTR station during construction in 2018. It is the costliest new rail link in Hong Kong history. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR, contractor slammed for ‘serious deficiencies’ as investigation into scandal-plagued Hong Kong rail line concludes
- But while the probe cites poor workmanship and lax supervision, the Hung Hom station has been deemed safe for use, confirming an earlier Post report
- Whistle-blower Jason Poon, who worked as a subcontractor on the project, says he is likely to launch a judicial review challenging the findings
