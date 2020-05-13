Qatar Airways does not envision recovery until at least 2023, according to Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific could get cash injection from shareholder Qatar Airways

  • Mideast airline, which is the third-largest owner of the Hong Kong carrier’s stock, says it has resources to help
  • Offer comes as Qatar Airways is shrinking its own fleet and workforce but views cargo traffic, especially China’s, as a reliable source of revenue for next 18 months
Danny Lee
Updated: 8:30am, 13 May, 2020

