Lawmaker Michael Tien believes both the MTR Corp, and Leighton Contractors (Asia), should be punished. Photo: May Tse
Fine MTR Corporation HK$700 million and blacklist contractor for 10 years over Sha Tin-Central rail link, says Hong Kong lawmaker

  • Former senior rail executive Michael Tien wants operator to lose management fee paid for overseeing Hung Hom station work
  • He also thinks punishing Leighton Contractors (Asia) would serve as ‘stern warning to others’
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 1:39pm, 13 May, 2020

