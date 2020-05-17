Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa at the country’s largest airport in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Transport

Lufthansa Cargo adds more flights to mainland China, ferrying urgent supplies to Europe

  • There has been strong demand for air freight services since April, when Chinese factories got back to work
  • Cargo flights have become critical in moving protective health equipment across the globe
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee
Updated: 7:00pm, 17 May, 2020

