A source has told the Post that ride-hailing service Uber is considering moving its Asia-Pacific headquarters to Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Uber eyes headquarters move to Hong Kong – provided city first changes regulations to legalise service, source says
- ‘Industries like Uber are beneficial to Hong Kong’s economic growth, but the existing regulations are outdated’, tech sector figure argues
- But amid strong pushback from taxi industry, government has so far remained firm in cracking down on the illicit ride-hailing service
Topic | Uber
A source has told the Post that ride-hailing service Uber is considering moving its Asia-Pacific headquarters to Hong Kong. Photo: AP