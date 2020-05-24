A freighter had to avert its landing at Hong Kong International Airport after its crew noticed a commercial airliner had not left the runway. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong / Transport

Hong Kong airport runway incident under investigation by Civil Aviation Department

  • Cargo jet forced into ‘missed approach’ because a commercial airliner was still taking off
  • Aviation authority promises thorough probe into incident but says airport operations were unaffected
Topic |   Aviation
Victor Ting
Updated: 12:27am, 24 May, 2020

