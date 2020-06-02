Estyn Chung, general manager of Uber Hong Kong, has re-emphasised his firm’s commitment to the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Uber boss in Hong Kong doubles down on commitment to city despite dip in US-China relations and looming national security law

  • Ride-hailing firm’s general manager continues to press for his company’s operations to be legalised locally
  • Estyn Chung says move would bring jobs and boost innovation in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:30am, 2 Jun, 2020

